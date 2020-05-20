Analyzing Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) & Pioneer Bankshares (NASDAQ:PNBI)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.72%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 2.21 $26.28 million $2.25 10.68 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 22.52% 10.66% 1.16% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Pioneer Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise automobile loans, dealer loans, personal installment and single-pay loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, and credit cards; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction. The company also provides personal and business debit cards; safe deposit boxes, travelers cheques, and notary public and medallion guarantee; remote deposit capture; and merchant services. In addition, it offers investment products, which include individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services; and financial advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Stanley, Virginia.

