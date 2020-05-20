Analyzing Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (NYSE:APTL)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 2.93 $10.00 million ($0.19) -256.95 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 4.68% 0.85% 0.41% AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -1,142.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 4 7 0 2.64 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus price target of $53.15, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

