Analyzing Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) & Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial 33.37% 6.34% 0.50% Vericity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brighthouse Financial and Vericity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 2 5 1 0 1.88 Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than Vericity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Vericity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $6.55 billion 0.43 -$740.00 million $9.58 2.97 Vericity $135.30 million 1.37 -$19.32 million N/A N/A

Vericity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats Vericity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment consist of term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

