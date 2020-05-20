Analyzing Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Heartland Banccorp (NASDAQ:HLAN)

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heartland Banccorp and Arrow Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Banccorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Banccorp presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.74%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Dividends

Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Heartland Banccorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Heartland Banccorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Arrow Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 1.88 $13.20 million $6.45 8.58 Arrow Financial $138.31 million 2.97 $37.47 million $2.50 10.98

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp. Heartland Banccorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Banccorp 21.57% N/A N/A Arrow Financial 26.12% 12.41% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Heartland Banccorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as fixed home equity loans and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 28 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as 2 residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

