Analysts Offer Predictions for UFP Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

UFPT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $41.56 on Monday. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

