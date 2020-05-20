Analysts Offer Predictions for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$6.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.86. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.30. The company has a market cap of $764.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.30 million.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

