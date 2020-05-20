Analysts Issue Forecasts for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16.

Get NITTO DENKO COR/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $25.00 on Monday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.