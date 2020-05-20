Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.97-1.19 EPS.

ADI stock opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Cfra restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.73.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

