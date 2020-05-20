Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.97-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Analog Devices stock opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Cfra reissued a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.73.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

