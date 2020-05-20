AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Up 121.2% in May

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

