Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading 8.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amicus Therapeutics traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.61, 2,982,519 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,401,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOLD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $88,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,984. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

