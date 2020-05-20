American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Major Shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes Sells 6,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $135,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B Wayne Et Al Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75.

On Thursday, March 5th, B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 316,679 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 488,792 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48.

NYSE AMH opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,780,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,898,000 after buying an additional 102,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,637,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,443,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,286,000 after purchasing an additional 714,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,065,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

