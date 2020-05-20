Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Ameri stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Ameri has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.08.
About Ameri
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.