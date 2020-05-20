Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Ameri stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Ameri has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.08.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

