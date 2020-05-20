Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Trading 12.1% Higher

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)’s share price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61, 792,917 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 546,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $119,800 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter.

About Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.