Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 137,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,338,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 112,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,265.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,328.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.