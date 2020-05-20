Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,265.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,328.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.