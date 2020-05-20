Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after purchasing an additional 220,952 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,265.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,328.23. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

