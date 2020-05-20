Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 32.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,023,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Montgomery sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $178,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,670.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock worth $2,588,670.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

APT stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

