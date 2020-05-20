Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,646,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

NFJ opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

