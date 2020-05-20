Alliance Data Systems’ (ADS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $46.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Alliance Data Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alliance Data Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,330,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.