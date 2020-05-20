Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BABA opened at $217.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.13. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $558.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

