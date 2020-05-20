Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BABA opened at $217.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.13. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $558.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

