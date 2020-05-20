Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) vs. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Financial Contrast

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alexander’s and Physicians Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 Physicians Realty Trust 0 6 8 0 2.57

Alexander’s presently has a consensus target price of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Alexander’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander’s and Physicians Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million 5.37 $60.08 million $19.47 12.22 Physicians Realty Trust $415.28 million 7.89 $74.48 million $0.99 16.34

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 20.92% 18.36% 3.58% Physicians Realty Trust 18.65% 3.10% 1.82%

Risk and Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Physicians Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of March 31, 2019, owned approximately 97.3% of OP units.

