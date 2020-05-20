Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 17.1%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s share price shot up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.80, 12,913,814 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 8,471,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Alcoa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.