Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares rose 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.05, approximately 4,331,186 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,613,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.
The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALK)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.