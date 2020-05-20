Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares rose 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.05, approximately 4,331,186 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,613,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

