Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Director Sells C$333,044.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total transaction of C$333,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 663,982 shares in the company, valued at C$7,954,504.36.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.18, for a total transaction of C$111,800.00.

On Friday, May 8th, John Mccluskey sold 37,200 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total transaction of C$446,772.00.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.19.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$237.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

