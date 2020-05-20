Airtel Africa (LON:HTWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:HTWS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON HTWS opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Monday. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.10 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.01.
About Airtel Africa
