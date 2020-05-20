Airtel Africa (LON:HTWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:HTWS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON HTWS opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Monday. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.10 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.01.

About Airtel Africa

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

