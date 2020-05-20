Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.06 ($7.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.90) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.43) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

EPA:AF opened at €3.66 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.85. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

