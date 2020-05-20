AidCoin Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. AidCoin has a total market cap of $446,856.26 and $291.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.02066250 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00175891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

