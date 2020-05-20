AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Up 605.4% in May

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, an increase of 605.4% from the April 30th total of 88,600 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.15.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
