AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Up 605.4% in May

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, an increase of 605.4% from the April 30th total of 88,600 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

