AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 573,253 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,253 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 203,926 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $10,158,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $18,390,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.18%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,560 shares of company stock valued at $283,285 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

