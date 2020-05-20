AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,424 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

NYSE:LNT opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

