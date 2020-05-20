AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,945 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average is $118.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

