AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $896,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hasbro by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hasbro by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

