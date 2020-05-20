AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

