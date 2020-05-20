AE Wealth Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 505.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after purchasing an additional 722,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,418,000 after purchasing an additional 533,306 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,710.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 532,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 70.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,458,000 after purchasing an additional 409,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV stock opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

