AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $658.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $615.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $496.11 and a fifty-two week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

