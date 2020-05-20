AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 640 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,377,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

