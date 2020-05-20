AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,814 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after buying an additional 350,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,155,000 after purchasing an additional 278,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after purchasing an additional 421,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,167,000 after purchasing an additional 144,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 104.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

