AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 101.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 187,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Cfra lowered their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.