AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,951,000 after purchasing an additional 137,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of TROW opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

