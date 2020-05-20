AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,235 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 252,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

GSG stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

