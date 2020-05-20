AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

