AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AADR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 422.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period.

Shares of AADR opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

