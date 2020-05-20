Accor (EPA:AC) PT Set at €20.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Accor (EPA:AC) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AC stock opened at €21.09 ($24.52) on Monday. Accor has a 52-week low of €37.26 ($43.33) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.92.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through HotelServices, Hotels Assets, and New Businesses segments. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also offers digital services for hotels: digital sales through VeryChic, which operates a Website and mobile applications offering private sales of luxury and upscale hotel rooms and breaks; and concierge services, as well as rents private luxury homes.

