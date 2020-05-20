Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Up 12.8%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s stock price shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.63, 957,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 874,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter.
About Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
