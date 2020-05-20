Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Up 12.8%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s stock price shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.63, 957,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 874,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

