6,875 Shares in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after buying an additional 2,749,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 703,524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 456,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 481,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 256,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

