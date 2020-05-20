624 Shares in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 454,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 88,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KMX opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39.
In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
