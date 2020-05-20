624 Shares in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 454,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 88,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE KMX opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.