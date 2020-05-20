532 Shares in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND stock opened at $136.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.12.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $7,827,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,693 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,589 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

