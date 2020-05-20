4,334 Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSD opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

