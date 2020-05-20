294 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

